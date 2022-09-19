Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Up 4.1%

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. 1,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 524,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Titan International Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $843.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.34.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,963,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 730,033 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 404,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 221,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
