TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.