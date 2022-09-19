Toni Brendish Acquires 9,900 Shares of Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Stock

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Rating) insider Toni Brendish bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,444.50 ($7,303.85).
Clover Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 6.93.
About Clover
Read More
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.