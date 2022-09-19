Toni Brendish Acquires 9,900 Shares of Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Stock

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLVGet Rating) insider Toni Brendish bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,444.50 ($7,303.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Clover Corporation Limited refines and sells natural oils in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It also engages in the production of encapsulated powders; and research and product development of functional food and infant nutrition ingredients. The company offers Nu-Mega Hi docosahexaenoic tuna oils for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; Ocean Gold refined tuna oils; Nu-Mega Driphorm powders that are used in a range of infant formula, follow-on formula, growing up milks, and food applications; and Nu-Mega Driphorm HA for non-dairy applications.

