Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives $27.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPZEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

