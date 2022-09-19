TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.44.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

BLD opened at $168.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TopBuild has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

