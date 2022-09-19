TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $21.66

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $19.70. TORM shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 277 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TORM to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on TORM in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TORM Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of -236.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 10.54%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TORM by 7,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 859,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,933,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 2,267.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 412,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TORM by 712.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,098 shares in the last quarter.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

