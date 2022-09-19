Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches Market Cap of $7.88 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00036818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $5.69 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00111317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00849466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. The official website for Tornado Cash is tornado.cash. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

