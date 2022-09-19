Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 224 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.14. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,692. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

