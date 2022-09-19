Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 370 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,882. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

