Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $23,335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $7,647,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.82. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

