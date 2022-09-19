Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.11. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.