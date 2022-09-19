Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 106,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354,638. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.