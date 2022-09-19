Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 63 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $7.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,914. The stock has a market cap of $286.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.