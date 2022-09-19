Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 63 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.