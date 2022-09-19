Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,403. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.14.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

