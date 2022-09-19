Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 378.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 378.20 ($4.57).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($46,609.47).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 344.70 ($4.17) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 303.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416.69 ($5.03).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

