Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

TOLWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 3.8 %

TOLWF opened at $2.51 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

