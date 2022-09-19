Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.32.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE TCN opened at C$13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$12.20 and a 1-year high of C$21.58. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.98.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

