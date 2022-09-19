Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $176.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.