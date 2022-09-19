Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.77. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

