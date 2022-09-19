Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NEE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 353,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,118. The company has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

