Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,997,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.24 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

