Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 390,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,869,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

