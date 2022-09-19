Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.01. Tronox shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 39,875 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tronox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Tronox Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,043 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,514 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,676,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 794,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tronox by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

