TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Trading Up 3.9%

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68. Approximately 1,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 221,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

TrueBlue Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 162,275 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 611.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 88,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 806.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

