Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

TFC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.78. 226,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.