Truist Financial Trims CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Target Price to $21.00

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of CapStar Financial stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $438.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CapStar Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

