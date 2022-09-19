Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0516

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

