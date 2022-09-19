Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Down 6.9%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 12,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 572,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.0826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 875,887 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 265,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 294,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.