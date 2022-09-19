UBS Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €21.68 ($22.12) on Thursday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €21.20 ($21.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.15 ($36.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

