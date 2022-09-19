Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 24,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 623,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Udemy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $58,632.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $35,188.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,783.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,387 shares of company stock valued at $168,641. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $53,883,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $16,948,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,964,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 958.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

