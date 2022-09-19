Ultra (UOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.12 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $119.06 million and $1.12 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,189.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00577008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00256200 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00051665 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.