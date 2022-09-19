Unifty (NIF) One Day Volume Hits $138,968.00

Unifty (NIF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $138,968.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io.

Unifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

