Uno Re (UNO) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Uno Re has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Uno Re coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uno Re has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $142,994.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,516.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00575239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00253421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00049448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uno Re

Uno Re (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

