Upfiring Market Cap Reaches $284,027.14 (UFR)

Upfiring (UFR) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $284,027.14 and approximately $127.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded down 69.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring’s genesis date was July 25th, 2018. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Upfiring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

