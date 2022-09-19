VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Lifted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,820,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,980,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $64.38 on Monday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08.

