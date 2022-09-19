Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Lifted by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

