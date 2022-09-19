Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VXF opened at $138.56 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.