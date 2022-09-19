Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.09. 325,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

