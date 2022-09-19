Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $39.18. 626,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.