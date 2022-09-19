Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.38

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.38 and last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

