Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 508.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 144,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BLV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,198. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

