Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,928. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

