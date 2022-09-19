Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.15

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 3975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (VMBS)
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.