Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.15

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 3975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

