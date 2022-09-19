Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.97 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.52.

