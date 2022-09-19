Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $356.29. 76,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.