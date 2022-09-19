Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.47. 74,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,657. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.