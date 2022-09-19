Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.5% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $194.18. 34,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

