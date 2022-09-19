Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $84.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

