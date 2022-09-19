Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,389,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,528,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.51. 11,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $138.60 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

