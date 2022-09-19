Venus (XVS) Price Tops $4.53

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00023893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $55.14 million and approximately $19.69 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00117423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00883841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Venus

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

